Stiemke and Loyola (MD) host Bucknell

Bucknell Bison (11-18, 8-8 Patriot League) at Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (6-23, 4-12 Patriot League)

Baltimore; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola (MD) takes on the Bucknell Bison after Jordan Stiemke scored 23 points in Loyola (MD)’s 82-79 overtime loss to the Boston University Terriers.

The Greyhounds have gone 1-10 in home games. Loyola (MD) has a 2-12 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Bison are 8-8 in conference matchups. Bucknell gives up 68.8 points to opponents while being outscored by 4.0 points per game.

Loyola (MD)’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Bucknell gives up. Bucknell’s 42.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.5 percentage points lower than Loyola (MD) has given up to its opponents (46.1%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Deon Perry is averaging 17.2 points and 1.5 steals for the Greyhounds. Alonso Faure is averaging 8.5 points and 6.2 rebounds over the past 10 games for Loyola (MD).

Jack Forrest is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Bison. Elvin Edmonds IV is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Bucknell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Greyhounds: 3-7, averaging 63.3 points, 35.1 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Bison: 5-5, averaging 63.8 points, 33.5 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points.

