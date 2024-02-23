Stevens and No. 22 Colorado State host UNLV

Colorado State Rams (20-7, 8-6 MWC) at UNLV Rebels (15-10, 8-5 MWC) Las Vegas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Las Vegas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Colorado State visits the UNLV Rebels after Isaiah Stevens scored 20 points in Colorado State’s 68-66 loss to the New Mexico Lobos.

The Rebels are 8-4 on their home court. UNLV ranks seventh in the MWC in rebounding averaging 33.6 rebounds. Luis Rodriguez paces the Rebels with 6.6 boards.

The Rams are 8-6 in MWC play. Colorado State ranks fourth in the MWC allowing 67.9 points while holding opponents to 43.2% shooting.

UNLV makes 47.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.9 percentage points higher than Colorado State has allowed to its opponents (43.2%). Colorado State scores 8.8 more points per game (77.5) than UNLV allows to opponents (68.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Dedan Thomas Jr. is scoring 12.4 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Rebels. Keylan Boone is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UNLV.

Stevens is shooting 47.2% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, while averaging 16.3 points and 7.4 assists. Joel Scott is shooting 61.0% and averaging 13.2 points over the past 10 games for Colorado State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 7-3, averaging 70.3 points, 32.4 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Rams: 6-4, averaging 70.7 points, 32.9 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

