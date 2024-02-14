Steven Crowl, AJ Storr post double-doubles, lead No. 20 Wisconsin past Ohio State 62-54

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Steven Crowl had 16 points and 10 rebounds and AJ Storr added 14 points and 12…

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Steven Crowl had 16 points and 10 rebounds and AJ Storr added 14 points and 12 rebounds as No. 20 Wisconsin snapped a four-game losing streak with a 62-54 victory over Ohio State on Tuesday night.

Tyler Wahl added 10 points and seven rebounds for Wisconsin (17-8, 9-5 Big Ten), which built a 39-29 rebounding advantage.

Wisconsin, which had been ranked sixth in late January, had lost at home to No. 2 Purdue and dropped three games on the road, including their last two at Michigan and Rutgers.

“It felt good,” Crowl said. “We knew we’d come out of it, just the way we were practicing, but I don’t think our confidence every really wavered. Teams go through some things every year, and we’re one of those teams. We bounced back tonight and hopefully we can keep it going Saturday against Iowa.”

Bruce Thornton scored 18 points for Ohio State (14-11, 4-10). Roddy Gayle Jr. and Evan Mahaffey each added 10 points.

“I thought we were much more aggressive, specifically defensively,” Wisconsin coach Greg Gard said. “I thought we were really good defensively in the first half. And then we were back to an old school Big Ten there, first one to 60.”

Chucky Hepburn hit a free throw that gave Wisconsin a 44-28 lead with just under 15 minutes remaining. The Buckeyes went on an 8-0 run and closed within 50-45 on a lay-in by Devin Royal’ with 9:49 remaining.

Ohio State had a chance to make it a one-possession game, but Hepburn converted a steal into a breakaway layup to the put the Badgers up 55-47.

The Buckeyes went almost seven minutes without scoring before Bruce Thornton’s drive made it 57-49 with 1:36 left.

“I thought it was always, if we could make two or three of those and cut it to a four-point game, we were going to be right there,” Ohio State coach Chris Holtman said. “We just weren’t able to do it.”

Wisconsin, which had struggled recently from 3-point range, hit 7 of 21 from beyond the arc. Ohio State was 7 of 18 from deep.

“The quality of shot is always something you look at,” Gard said. “And I think the thing that changed, or was better tonight, we played more through the post. So, you’re getting higher quality looks from three.”

Wisconsin closed the first half with a 14-2 run for a 34-21 lead at the break. The Buckeyes missed their final six shots, and nine of their last 10.

The Badgers had eight turnovers early, but none over the final 6:08 of the opening half. They had only four in the second half.

“They don’t typically do it much,” Holtman said. “They’re so good taking care of the ball. I thought our activity was good. I thought our zone caused a couple, maybe got a turnover and a missed shot or two, but they’re just such an efficient offense with the way they play.”

