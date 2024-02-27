Stetson visits Jacksonville after Blackmon’s 28-point game

Stetson Hatters (18-11, 10-4 ASUN) at Jacksonville Dolphins (14-14, 5-9 ASUN) Jacksonville, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Stetson…

Stetson Hatters (18-11, 10-4 ASUN) at Jacksonville Dolphins (14-14, 5-9 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stetson plays the Jacksonville Dolphins after Jalen Blackmon scored 28 points in Stetson’s 84-72 victory against the Kennesaw State Owls.

The Dolphins are 11-1 in home games. Jacksonville is sixth in the ASUN with 33.0 points per game in the paint led by Robert McCray averaging 8.8.

The Hatters are 10-4 against conference opponents. Stetson has a 4-0 record in one-possession games.

Jacksonville’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Stetson gives up. Stetson averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Jacksonville gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stephon Payne III is averaging 7.9 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Dolphins. McCray is averaging 18.4 points over the last 10 games for Jacksonville.

Blackmon is shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Hatters, while averaging 20.6 points. Stephan D. Swenson is averaging 14.5 points and 6.1 assists over the past 10 games for Stetson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 4-6, averaging 66.0 points, 36.0 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Hatters: 7-3, averaging 75.5 points, 36.9 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

