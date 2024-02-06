Stetson visits Bellarmine following Blackmon’s 27-point game

Stetson Hatters (14-10, 6-3 ASUN) at Bellarmine Knights (6-18, 2-7 ASUN) Louisville, Kentucky; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Stetson…

Stetson Hatters (14-10, 6-3 ASUN) at Bellarmine Knights (6-18, 2-7 ASUN)

Louisville, Kentucky; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stetson faces the Bellarmine Knights after Jalen Blackmon scored 27 points in Stetson’s 73-62 overtime win over the Central Arkansas Bears.

The Knights are 4-5 on their home court. Bellarmine is 3-7 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 9.6 turnovers per game.

The Hatters have gone 6-3 against ASUN opponents. Stetson averages 76.4 points and has outscored opponents by 5.4 points per game.

Bellarmine averages 68.7 points per game, 2.3 fewer points than the 71.0 Stetson allows. Stetson has shot at a 46.1% rate from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 45.2% shooting opponents of Bellarmine have averaged.

The Knights and Hatters match up Wednesday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ben Johnson is averaging 11.6 points for the Knights.

Stephan D. Swenson is averaging 12.5 points, 6.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Hatters.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 2-8, averaging 70.6 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 3.9 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points per game.

Hatters: 6-4, averaging 73.4 points, 34.6 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.