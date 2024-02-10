Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Stetson takes down Eastern…

Stetson takes down Eastern Kentucky 87-79

The Associated Press

February 10, 2024, 7:22 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Jalen Blackmon had 27 points in Stetson’s 87-79 win over Eastern Kentucky on Saturday night.

Blackmon was 7 of 19 shooting, including 5 for 9 from 3-point range, and went 8 for 8 from the line for the Hatters (16-10, 8-3 Atlantic Sun Conference). Josh Smith scored 24 points while shooting 10 of 14 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line, and added 11 rebounds. Aubin Gateretse had 12 points and shot 5 of 7 from the field.

Leland Walker led the way for the Colonels (13-11, 9-2) with 26 points. Eastern Kentucky also got 18 points, six rebounds, two steals and four blocks from Isaiah Cozart. In addition, Michael Moreno finished with 11 points, six rebounds and three steals.

Stetson plays Saturday against FGCU at home, and Eastern Kentucky visits Chicago State on Wednesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up