Stetson plays Kennesaw State following Swenson’s 29-point game

Kennesaw State Owls (15-13, 6-8 ASUN) at Stetson Hatters (17-11, 9-4 ASUN) DeLand, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Kennesaw State Owls (15-13, 6-8 ASUN) at Stetson Hatters (17-11, 9-4 ASUN)

DeLand, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stetson hosts the Kennesaw State Owls after Stephan D. Swenson scored 29 points in Stetson’s 83-75 loss to the Queens Royals.

The Hatters have gone 10-2 in home games. Stetson ranks seventh in the ASUN in rebounding with 35.7 rebounds. Aubin Gateretse leads the Hatters with 7.6 boards.

The Owls are 6-8 against ASUN opponents. Kennesaw State ranks third in the ASUN with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Demond Robinson averaging 2.9.

Stetson scores 76.5 points per game, 3.4 fewer points than the 79.9 Kennesaw State allows. Kennesaw State has shot at a 44.6% rate from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point greater than the 43.6% shooting opponents of Stetson have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Blackmon is averaging 20.3 points for the Hatters. Swenson is averaging 14.7 points and six assists over the past 10 games for Stetson.

Terrell Burden is averaging 16.6 points, 6.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Owls. Simeon Cottle is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Kennesaw State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hatters: 6-4, averaging 74.1 points, 35.8 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Owls: 3-7, averaging 81.0 points, 37.0 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.