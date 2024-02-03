Stetson plays Central Arkansas for conference showdown

Stetson Hatters (13-10, 5-3 ASUN) at Central Arkansas Bears (8-16, 4-4 ASUN) Conway, Arkansas; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Stetson Hatters (13-10, 5-3 ASUN) at Central Arkansas Bears (8-16, 4-4 ASUN)

Conway, Arkansas; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hatters -4.5; over/under is 153

BOTTOM LINE: Stephan D. Swenson and the Stetson Hatters take on Tucker Anderson and the Central Arkansas Bears in ASUN play Saturday.

The Bears are 5-6 on their home court. Central Arkansas has a 5-10 record against teams over .500.

The Hatters are 5-3 in ASUN play. Stetson is fourth in the ASUN with 14.5 assists per game led by Swenson averaging 6.3.

Central Arkansas scores 73.0 points per game, 1.6 more points than the 71.4 Stetson gives up. Stetson has shot at a 46.3% clip from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 45.8% shooting opponents of Central Arkansas have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johannes Kirispuu is averaging 6.4 points and 4.3 assists for the Bears. Anderson is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games for Central Arkansas.

Jalen Blackmon is scoring 20.3 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Hatters. Swenson is averaging 15.1 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 40.3% over the last 10 games for Stetson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 5-5, averaging 78.2 points, 37.1 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.5 points per game.

Hatters: 6-4, averaging 74.0 points, 32.8 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

