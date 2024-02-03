ELECTION 2024: Joe Biden wins the Democratic presidential primary in South Carolina (live results) | Biden seeks big win in South Carolina | Track 2024 primary and caucus results
Stetson knocks off Central Arkansas 73-62 in OT

The Associated Press

February 3, 2024, 7:26 PM

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Jalen Blackmon’s 27 points helped Stetson defeat Central Arkansas 73-62 in overtime on Saturday night.

Blackmon shot 9 for 16 (2 for 8 from 3-point range) and 7 of 10 from the free-throw line for the Hatters (14-10, 6-3 Atlantic Sun Conference). Aubin Gateretse scored 12 points and added nine rebounds. Josh Smith shot 2 of 7 from the field and 5 for 7 from the foul line to finish with nine points.

Tucker Anderson led the Bears (8-17, 4-5) in scoring, finishing with 14 points. Masai Olowokere added 10 points and two blocks for Central Arkansas. In addition, Johannes Kirispuu finished with 10 points and two steals.

Kirispuu made two free throws with 11 seconds remaining in regulation to make it 60-all and eventually force OT.

Central Arkansas missed its first seven field-goal attempts in overtime scored the first 11 points.

NEXT UP

Up next for Stetson is a matchup Wednesday with Bellarmine on the road. Central Arkansas visits Jacksonville on Thursday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

