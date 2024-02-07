Stetson knocks off Bellarmine 84-77

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Jalen Blackmon had 26 points in Stetson’s 84-77 win against Bellarmine on Wednesday night. Blackmon shot…

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Jalen Blackmon had 26 points in Stetson’s 84-77 win against Bellarmine on Wednesday night.

Blackmon shot 9 for 18, including 8 for 14 from beyond the arc for the Hatters (15-10, 7-3 Atlantic Sun Conference). Josh Smith added 19 points while going 8 of 12 from the field, and he also had 11 rebounds. Aubin Gateretse had 17 points and shot 7 of 9 from the field and 3 for 5 from the line.

The Knights (6-19, 2-8) were led in scoring by Ben Johnson, who finished with 28 points. Bash Wieland added 17 points and six assists for Bellarmine.

