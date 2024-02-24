Stetson hosts Sherman and Kennesaw State

Kennesaw State Owls (15-13, 6-8 ASUN) at Stetson Hatters (17-11, 9-4 ASUN) DeLand, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Kennesaw State Owls (15-13, 6-8 ASUN) at Stetson Hatters (17-11, 9-4 ASUN)

DeLand, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hatters -2; over/under is 161.5

BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State plays the Stetson Hatters after Frankquon Sherman scored 21 points in Kennesaw State’s 74-67 win over the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles.

The Hatters are 10-2 on their home court. Stetson scores 76.5 points while outscoring opponents by 5.0 points per game.

The Owls are 6-8 in conference games. Kennesaw State leads the ASUN with 36.9 points per game in the paint led by Terrell Burden averaging 9.3.

Stetson averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 8.0 per game Kennesaw State gives up. Kennesaw State has shot at a 44.6% clip from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point above the 43.6% shooting opponents of Stetson have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Blackmon averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Hatters, scoring 20.3 points while shooting 39.9% from beyond the arc. Stephan D. Swenson is averaging 12.9 points, six assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for Stetson.

Burden is averaging 16.6 points, 6.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Owls. Demond Robinson is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games for Kennesaw State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hatters: 6-4, averaging 74.1 points, 35.8 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Owls: 3-7, averaging 81.0 points, 37.0 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

