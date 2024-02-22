Stetson faces Queens following Gateretse’s 23-point game

Queens Royals (11-17, 5-8 ASUN) at Stetson Hatters (17-10, 9-3 ASUN) DeLand, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Queens Royals (11-17, 5-8 ASUN) at Stetson Hatters (17-10, 9-3 ASUN)

DeLand, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hatters -6; over/under is 158

BOTTOM LINE: Stetson plays the Queens Royals after Aubin Gateretse scored 23 points in Stetson’s 61-60 win against the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles.

The Hatters are 10-1 in home games. Stetson is fourth in the ASUN with 14.1 assists per game led by Stephan D. Swenson averaging 6.1.

The Royals have gone 5-8 against ASUN opponents. Queens is 6-11 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Stetson averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 7.8 per game Queens allows. Queens averages 9.2 more points per game (80.3) than Stetson allows to opponents (71.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Blackmon is scoring 20.5 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Hatters. Swenson is averaging 13.4 points and 4.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Stetson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hatters: 7-3, averaging 75.0 points, 35.8 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Royals: 4-6, averaging 82.8 points, 35.6 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

