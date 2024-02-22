Stephenson-Moore leads Stony Brook over North Carolina A&T 80-64

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Tyler Stephenson-Moore’s 28 points helped Stony Brook defeat North Carolina A&T 80-64 on Thursday night.…

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Tyler Stephenson-Moore’s 28 points helped Stony Brook defeat North Carolina A&T 80-64 on Thursday night.

Stephenson-Moore was 10-of-16 shooting, including 5 for 7 from 3-point range, and 3 for 4 from the free-throw line for the Seawolves (15-13, 8-7 Coastal Athletic Association). Andre Snoddy added 13 points and six rebounds. Jared Frey scored 11.

Landon Glasper had 16 points and three steals to pace the Aggies (7-21, 5-10), who have lost six in a row. Nikolaos Chitikoudis scored 13 and Uchenna Kellman-Nicholes contributed 10 points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

