Stephenson-Moore leads Stony Brook against William & Mary after 28-point game

William & Mary Tribe (8-20, 3-12 CAA) at Stony Brook Seawolves (15-13, 8-7 CAA) Stony Brook, New York; Saturday, 1…

William & Mary Tribe (8-20, 3-12 CAA) at Stony Brook Seawolves (15-13, 8-7 CAA)

Stony Brook, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook hosts the William & Mary Tribe after Tyler Stephenson-Moore scored 28 points in Stony Brook’s 80-64 win over the North Carolina A&T Aggies.

The Seawolves are 11-3 on their home court. Stony Brook is 6-6 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Tribe have gone 3-12 against CAA opponents. William & Mary is ninth in the CAA with 8.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Chase Lowe averaging 2.5.

Stony Brook scores 72.3 points per game, 0.1 fewer points than the 72.4 William & Mary gives up. William & Mary averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Stony Brook gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stephenson-Moore averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Seawolves, scoring 15.7 points while shooting 41.1% from beyond the arc. Aaron Clarke is averaging 13 points over the past 10 games for Stony Brook.

Trey Moss is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Tribe. Gabe Dorsey is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for William & Mary.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seawolves: 6-4, averaging 75.2 points, 36.0 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Tribe: 1-9, averaging 62.8 points, 35.1 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

