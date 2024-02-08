Stephenson-Moore and the Stony Brook Seawolves visit conference foe Elon

Stony Brook Seawolves (12-11, 5-5 CAA) at Elon Phoenix (10-13, 3-7 CAA) Elon, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Stony Brook Seawolves (12-11, 5-5 CAA) at Elon Phoenix (10-13, 3-7 CAA)

Elon, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seawolves -3.5; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: Max Mackinnon and the Elon Phoenix host Tyler Stephenson-Moore and the Stony Brook Seawolves in CAA play Thursday.

The Phoenix have gone 6-4 at home. Elon is 5-8 against opponents with a winning record.

The Seawolves have gone 5-5 against CAA opponents. Stony Brook has a 4-10 record against teams over .500.

Elon makes 45.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than Stony Brook has allowed to its opponents (42.7%). Stony Brook averages 71.1 points per game, 5.2 fewer points than the 76.3 Elon gives up to opponents.

The Phoenix and Seawolves match up Thursday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rob Higgins is averaging 11.3 points for the Phoenix. Mackinnon is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for Elon.

Stephenson-Moore is averaging 14.6 points for the Seawolves. Aaron Clarke is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games for Stony Brook.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 3-7, averaging 70.4 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.

Seawolves: 5-5, averaging 70.6 points, 35.4 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

