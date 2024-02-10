Stanford hosts USC after Collier’s 20-point game

USC Trojans (9-14, 3-9 Pac-12) at Stanford Cardinal (11-11, 6-6 Pac-12) Stanford, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

USC Trojans (9-14, 3-9 Pac-12) at Stanford Cardinal (11-11, 6-6 Pac-12)

Stanford, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinal -3; over/under is 153

BOTTOM LINE: USC visits the Stanford Cardinal after Isaiah Collier scored 20 points in USC’s 83-77 overtime loss to the California Golden Bears.

The Cardinal are 8-4 on their home court. Stanford is second in the Pac-12 with 17.3 assists per game led by Jared Bynum averaging 5.2.

The Trojans are 3-9 in Pac-12 play. USC ranks eighth in the Pac-12 with 23.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Kobe Johnson averaging 4.0.

Stanford scores 77.9 points per game, 3.6 more points than the 74.3 USC allows. USC averages 74.7 points per game, 1.4 fewer than the 76.1 Stanford allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maxime Raynaud is averaging 14.8 points and 10 rebounds for the Cardinal. Brandon Angel is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for Stanford.

Boogie Ellis is scoring 16.8 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Trojans. DJ Rodman is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for USC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinal: 5-5, averaging 75.7 points, 34.2 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points per game.

Trojans: 3-7, averaging 70.9 points, 35.4 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

