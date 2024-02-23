Stanford hosts Oregon State following Angel’s 21-point game

Oregon State Beavers (11-16, 3-13 Pac-12) at Stanford Cardinal (12-14, 7-9 Pac-12) Stanford, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Oregon State Beavers (11-16, 3-13 Pac-12) at Stanford Cardinal (12-14, 7-9 Pac-12)

Stanford, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford plays the Oregon State Beavers after Brandon Angel scored 21 points in Stanford’s 78-65 loss to the Oregon Ducks.

The Cardinal have gone 9-5 at home. Stanford averages 12.5 turnovers per game and is 5-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Beavers are 3-13 in conference games. Oregon State is fourth in the Pac-12 allowing 72.2 points while holding opponents to 43.7% shooting.

Stanford averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 7.2 per game Oregon State allows. Oregon State averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Stanford gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maxime Raynaud is averaging 14.8 points and 9.9 rebounds for the Cardinal. Angel is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for Stanford.

Jordan Pope is averaging 17 points and 3.4 assists for the Beavers. Tyler Bilodeau is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games for Oregon State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinal: 3-7, averaging 74.0 points, 33.5 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points per game.

Beavers: 2-8, averaging 64.6 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.