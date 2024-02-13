Stafford, Valparaiso Beacons square off against the Northern Iowa Panthers

Northern Iowa Panthers (13-12, 7-7 MVC) at Valparaiso Beacons (6-19, 2-12 MVC) Valparaiso, Indiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Northern Iowa Panthers (13-12, 7-7 MVC) at Valparaiso Beacons (6-19, 2-12 MVC)

Valparaiso, Indiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nate Heise and the Northern Iowa Panthers take on Isaiah Stafford and the Valparaiso Beacons on Wednesday.

The Beacons are 5-9 in home games. Valparaiso is fourth in the MVC with 8.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Ola Ajiboye averaging 1.8.

The Panthers have gone 7-7 against MVC opponents. Northern Iowa averages 72.2 points and has outscored opponents by 1.1 points per game.

Valparaiso is shooting 40.7% from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points lower than the 44.5% Northern Iowa allows to opponents. Northern Iowa averages 72.2 points per game, 2.2 fewer than the 74.4 Valparaiso allows.

The Beacons and Panthers match up Wednesday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stafford is averaging 16.3 points and 1.5 steals for the Beacons. Darius DeAveiro is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Valparaiso.

Heise is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 6.2 rebounds for the Panthers. Tytan Anderson is averaging 10.3 points and 5.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Northern Iowa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beacons: 2-8, averaging 69.6 points, 30.9 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points per game.

Panthers: 6-4, averaging 66.3 points, 31.4 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

