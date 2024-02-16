Stafford leads Valparaiso against Missouri State after 21-point showing

Valparaiso Beacons (6-20, 2-13 MVC) at Missouri State Bears (14-12, 6-9 MVC) Springfield, Missouri; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Valparaiso Beacons (6-20, 2-13 MVC) at Missouri State Bears (14-12, 6-9 MVC)

Springfield, Missouri; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso faces the Missouri State Bears after Isaiah Stafford scored 21 points in Valparaiso’s 86-67 loss to the Northern Iowa Panthers.

The Bears are 7-4 on their home court. Missouri State is 3-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.6 turnovers per game.

The Beacons are 2-13 in MVC play. Valparaiso is fourth in the MVC with 8.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Ola Ajiboye averaging 1.8.

Missouri State averages 71.8 points per game, 3.0 fewer points than the 74.8 Valparaiso gives up. Valparaiso averages 68.0 points per game, 3.3 fewer than the 71.3 Missouri State gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alston Mason is shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 18 points and 3.7 assists. Donovan Clay is shooting 42.2% and averaging 12.4 points over the past 10 games for Missouri State.

Darius DeAveiro is averaging 8.8 points and 5.4 assists for the Beacons. Cooper Schwieger is averaging 15 points and 6.5 rebounds over the past 10 games for Valparaiso.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 5-5, averaging 73.5 points, 40.3 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 4.5 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Beacons: 2-8, averaging 69.5 points, 30.4 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

