St. Thomas visits UMKC after Bjorklund’s 20-point outing

Saint Thomas Tommies (14-9, 4-4 Summit League) at UMKC Kangaroos (10-13, 4-4 Summit League) Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 8 p.m.…

Saint Thomas Tommies (14-9, 4-4 Summit League) at UMKC Kangaroos (10-13, 4-4 Summit League)

Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas takes on the UMKC Kangaroos after Parker Bjorklund scored 20 points in St. Thomas’ 69-65 loss to the Omaha Mavericks.

The Kangaroos are 8-2 on their home court. UMKC is ninth in the Summit League with 29.0 points per game in the paint led by Anderson Kopp averaging 8.0.

The Tommies are 4-4 in conference play. St. Thomas scores 72.9 points and has outscored opponents by 9.0 points per game.

UMKC is shooting 42.6% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 43.8% St. Thomas allows to opponents. St. Thomas has shot at a 46.3% clip from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points higher than the 44.3% shooting opponents of UMKC have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Khristion Courseault is averaging 9.3 points and 4.1 assists for the Kangaroos. Jamar Brown is averaging 14.8 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 46.3% over the last 10 games for UMKC.

Bjorklund is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Tommies. Raheem Anthony is averaging 15.0 points and 5.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for St. Thomas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kangaroos: 5-5, averaging 74.6 points, 36.6 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Tommies: 6-4, averaging 73.3 points, 30.0 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.