St. Thomas visits Denver after Bruner’s 30-point game

Saint Thomas Tommies (16-9, 6-4 Summit League) at Denver Pioneers (13-12, 4-6 Summit League)

Denver; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Denver hosts the Saint Thomas Tommies after Tommy Bruner scored 30 points in Denver’s 92-86 overtime loss to the South Dakota Coyotes.

The Pioneers have gone 8-2 at home. Denver is third in the Summit League in rebounding averaging 37.4 rebounds. Touko Tainamo paces the Pioneers with 8.4 boards.

The Tommies have gone 6-4 against Summit League opponents. St. Thomas scores 73.3 points and has outscored opponents by 9.7 points per game.

Denver makes 45.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points higher than St. Thomas has allowed to its opponents (43.4%). St. Thomas has shot at a 47.0% rate from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points above the 46.2% shooting opponents of Denver have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bruner is averaging 25.5 points and 4.6 assists for the Pioneers. Tainamo is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games for Denver.

Raheem Anthony is averaging 12.1 points for the Tommies. Parker Bjorklund is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games for St. Thomas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 4-6, averaging 84.8 points, 33.8 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.0 points per game.

Tommies: 6-4, averaging 74.2 points, 29.4 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

