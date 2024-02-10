St. Thomas visits Denver after Bruner’s 30-point game

Saint Thomas Tommies (16-9, 6-4 Summit League) at Denver Pioneers (13-12, 4-6 Summit League) Denver; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Saint Thomas Tommies (16-9, 6-4 Summit League) at Denver Pioneers (13-12, 4-6 Summit League)

Denver; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tommies -1.5; over/under is 151

BOTTOM LINE: Denver plays the Saint Thomas Tommies after Tommy Bruner scored 30 points in Denver’s 92-86 overtime loss to the South Dakota Coyotes.

The Pioneers are 8-2 on their home court. Denver has a 2-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Tommies are 6-4 against Summit League opponents. St. Thomas is the top team in the Summit League giving up just 63.6 points per game while holding opponents to 43.4% shooting.

Denver makes 45.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points higher than St. Thomas has allowed to its opponents (43.4%). St. Thomas averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Denver allows.

The Pioneers and Tommies face off Saturday for the first time in Summit League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Touko Tainamo is averaging 16.9 points and 8.4 rebounds for the Pioneers.

Ben Nau averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Tommies, scoring 5.0 points while shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 4-6, averaging 84.8 points, 33.8 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.0 points per game.

Tommies: 6-4, averaging 74.2 points, 29.4 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.