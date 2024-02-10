St. John’s visits No. 7 Marquette after Jones’ 31-point game

St. John’s Red Storm (14-9, 6-6 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (17-5, 8-3 Big East) Milwaukee; Saturday, 6 p.m.…

St. John’s Red Storm (14-9, 6-6 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (17-5, 8-3 Big East)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Eagles -7.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Marquette takes on the St. John’s Red Storm after Kam Jones scored 31 points in Marquette’s 91-57 victory over the Georgetown Hoyas.

The Golden Eagles have gone 10-1 in home games. Marquette leads the Big East with 38.9 points in the paint led by Oso Ighodaro averaging 10.5.

The Red Storm are 6-6 against Big East opponents. St. John’s scores 77.0 points while outscoring opponents by 6.9 points per game.

Marquette makes 47.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.7 percentage points higher than St. John’s has allowed to its opponents (41.9%). St. John’s averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 8.0 per game Marquette gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Kolek is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Golden Eagles.

Daniss Jenkins is averaging 13.9 points and 5.5 assists for the Red Storm.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 8-2, averaging 78.7 points, 33.5 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 9.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Red Storm: 5-5, averaging 74.0 points, 36.9 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

