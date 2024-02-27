St. John’s visits Butler following Jenkins’ 27-point game

St. John’s Red Storm (16-12, 8-9 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (16-12, 7-10 Big East) Indianapolis; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

St. John’s Red Storm (16-12, 8-9 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (16-12, 7-10 Big East)

Indianapolis; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. John’s visits the Butler Bulldogs after Daniss Jenkins scored 27 points in St. John’s 80-66 victory over the Creighton Bluejays.

The Bulldogs have gone 11-4 in home games. Butler is 2-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Red Storm are 8-9 in conference games. St. John’s ranks ninth in the Big East shooting 32.8% from 3-point range.

Butler makes 45.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than St. John’s has allowed to its opponents (42.6%). St. John’s has shot at a 44.2% rate from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points above the 44.0% shooting opponents of Butler have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Posh Alexander is averaging 11.1 points, 4.9 assists and 2.2 steals for the Bulldogs. DJ Davis is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games for Butler.

Jenkins is averaging 14.8 points, 5.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Red Storm. Jordan Dingle is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for St. John’s.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 74.3 points, 33.6 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Red Storm: 4-6, averaging 74.7 points, 38.1 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

