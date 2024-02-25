St. John’s hosts No. 15 Creighton after Ashworth’s 20-point outing

Creighton Bluejays (20-7, 11-5 Big East) at St. John’s Red Storm (15-12, 7-9 Big East) New York; Sunday, 12 p.m.…

Creighton Bluejays (20-7, 11-5 Big East) at St. John’s Red Storm (15-12, 7-9 Big East)

New York; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bluejays -2.5; over/under is 152

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Creighton takes on the St. John’s Red Storm after Steven Ashworth scored 20 points in Creighton’s 85-66 win over the UConn Huskies.

The Red Storm are 10-4 in home games. St. John’s is the Big East leader with 39.3 rebounds per game led by Joel Soriano averaging 9.4.

The Bluejays are 11-5 in conference play.

St. John’s makes 44.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than Creighton has allowed to its opponents (41.5%). Creighton averages 10.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.9 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game St. John’s allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Soriano is averaging 14.8 points, 9.4 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Red Storm. Daniss Jenkins is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games for St. John’s.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Storm: 3-7, averaging 73.2 points, 36.7 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Bluejays: 7-3, averaging 83.6 points, 36.0 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 4.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

