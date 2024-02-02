St. John’s hosts Castle and No. 1 UConn

UConn Huskies (19-2, 9-1 Big East) at St. John’s Red Storm (13-8, 5-5 Big East) New York; Saturday, 12 p.m.…

UConn Huskies (19-2, 9-1 Big East) at St. John’s Red Storm (13-8, 5-5 Big East)

New York; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 UConn faces the St. John’s Red Storm after Stephon Castle scored 20 points in UConn’s 74-65 win against the Providence Friars.

The Red Storm have gone 9-2 in home games. St. John’s ranks fifth in the Big East with 15.3 assists per game led by Daniss Jenkins averaging 5.6.

The Huskies are 9-1 against Big East opponents. UConn leads the Big East with 17.9 assists. Tristen Newton leads the Huskies with 5.7.

St. John’s makes 44.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.7 percentage points higher than UConn has allowed to its opponents (39.7%). UConn scores 11.2 more points per game (81.6) than St. John’s gives up to opponents (70.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jenkins is shooting 30.6% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Storm, while averaging 13.6 points and 5.6 assists. Joel Soriano is averaging 15 points and nine rebounds over the last 10 games for St. John’s.

Newton is averaging 15.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5.7 assists for the Huskies. Cam Spencer is averaging 14.0 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 46.5% over the last 10 games for UConn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Storm: 5-5, averaging 74.0 points, 38.0 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Huskies: 9-1, averaging 76.3 points, 36.3 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

