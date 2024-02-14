St. Bonaventure wins 85-67 over Fordham

NEW YORK (AP) — Assa Essamvous had 23 points in St. Bonaventure’s 85-67 win over Fordham on Wednesday night. Farell…

NEW YORK (AP) — Assa Essamvous had 23 points in St. Bonaventure’s 85-67 win over Fordham on Wednesday night.

Farell shot 8 for 9, including 7 for 7 from beyond the arc for the Bonnies (15-9, 6-6 Atlantic 10 Conference). Noel Brown scored 18 points and added five rebounds. Chad Venning shot 5 of 7 from the field and 5 for 7 from the line to finish with 15 points.

Will Richardson finished with 10 points, four assists and two steals for the Rams (10-14, 4-7). Fordham also got 10 points and three steals from Kyle Rose. In addition, Elijah Gray had nine points.

St. Bonaventure took the lead with 14:32 left in the first half and did not relinquish it. Essamvous led his team in scoring with 14 points in the first half to help put them up 44-27 at the break. Essamvous led the way with a team-high nine second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.