Sports on TV for Sunday, Feb. 25

The Associated Press

February 24, 2024, 10:00 AM

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Sunday, Feb. 25

AUTO RACING

3 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The Ambetter Health 400, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga.

1 a.m. (Monday)

CNBC — AMA Supercross Series: Round 7, Arlington, Texas (Taped)

BEACH SOCCER (MEN’S)

8:50 a.m.

FS2 — 2024 FIFA World Cup: TBD, Third-Place Match, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

10:20 a.m.

FS2 — 2024 FIFA World Cup: TBD, Final, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

BTN — Maryland at Rutgers

CBS — Creighton at St. John’s

CBSSN — LIU at Wagner

ESPN2 — SMU at South Florida

USA — Rhode Island at La Salle

2 p.m.

CBS — Purdue at Michigan

CBSSN — American U. at Colgate

ESPN — FAU at Memphis

4 p.m.

CBS — Ohio St. at Michigan St.

CBSSN — Saint Joseph’s at VCU

ESPN — Temple at Wichita St.

ESPN2 — UAB at Tulane

5 p.m.

FS1 — Xavier at Marquette

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Nebraska

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

12 p.m.

ACCN — Notre Dame at Boston College

CW — Virginia at Louisville

ESPN — LSU at Tennessee

1 p.m.

FS1 — Illinois at Iowa

SECN — Florida at Georgia

2 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina at Virginia Tech

BTN — Maryland at Ohio St.

ESPN2 — Kansas St. at Kansas

3 p.m.

PAC-12N — Utah at Southern Cal

SECN — South Carolina at Kentucky

4 p.m.

BTN — Purdue at Wisconsin

5 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi St. at Alabama

5:30 p.m.

ACCN — NC State at Duke

6 p.m.

CBSSN — UConn at DePaul

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)

4 p.m.

ACCN — NC State at Pittsburgh

5 p.m.

PAC-12N — California at UCLA

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

2 p.m.

ESPNU — Georgetown at Notre Dame

COLLEGE WRESTLING

3 p.m.

FS1 — Iowa at Oklahoma St.

FISHING

8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2024 Gamakatsu Bassmaster Elite at Toledo Bend, Many, La.

GOLF

4 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Magical Kenya Open, Final Round, Muthaiga Golf Club, Nairobi, Kenya

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Mexico Open At Vidanta, Final Round, Vidanta Vallarta, Vallarta, Mexico

3 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The Mexico Open At Vidanta, Final Round, Vidanta Vallarta, Vallarta, Mexico

GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)

12 p.m.

NBC — USAG: The Winter Cup, Louisville, Ky.

HORSE RACING

3 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Houston (split-squad) vs. NY Mets, Port St. Lucie, Fla.

NBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

ABC — Milwaukee at Philadelphia

3:30 p.m.

ABC — LA Lakers at Phoenix

7:10 p.m.

ESPN — Denver at Golden State

9:35 p.m.

ESPN — Sacramento at LA Clippers

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

NBATV — South Bay at G-League Ignite

NHL HOCKEY

1 p.m.

TNT — Tampa Bay at New Jersey

3:30 p.m.

TNT — Philadelphia at Pittsburgh

6 p.m.

NHLN — Detroit at Chicago

RODEO

8 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: Round 2 & Championship Round, Jacksonville, Fla.

RUGBY (MEN’S)

1 p.m.

CNBC — Six Nations: France vs. Italy, Villeneuve-d’Ascq, France (Taped)

SKIING

2 p.m.

NBC — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Olympic Valley, Calif.

3 p.m.

CNBC — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Olympic Valley, Calif.

SKIING/SNOWBOARDING

4 p.m.

CNBC — FIS: Freestyle World Championships, Olympic Valley, Calif. (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

6:55 a.m.

CBSSN — SPFL: Celtic at Motherwell

8:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Sheffield United at Wolverhampton

7 p.m.

FS1 — Liga MX: Mazatlán at Santos Laguna

7:55 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF U-20 Championship Qualifying Group Stage: Belize vs. Nicaragua, Group A, Managua, Nicaragua

TENNIS

3:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Rio de Janeiro-ATP Singles Finals

5 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Dubai-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Dubai-ATP Early Rounds

_____

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

