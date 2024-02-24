Sports on TV for Sunday, Feb. 25

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Sunday, Feb. 25
AUTO RACING
3 p.m.
FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The Ambetter Health 400, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga.
1 a.m. (Monday)
CNBC — AMA Supercross Series: Round 7, Arlington, Texas (Taped)
BEACH SOCCER (MEN’S)
8:50 a.m.
FS2 — 2024 FIFA World Cup: TBD, Third-Place Match, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
10:20 a.m.
FS2 — 2024 FIFA World Cup: TBD, Final, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
12 p.m.
BTN — Maryland at Rutgers
CBS — Creighton at St. John’s
CBSSN — LIU at Wagner
ESPN2 — SMU at South Florida
USA — Rhode Island at La Salle
2 p.m.
CBS — Purdue at Michigan
CBSSN — American U. at Colgate
ESPN — FAU at Memphis
4 p.m.
CBS — Ohio St. at Michigan St.
CBSSN — Saint Joseph’s at VCU
ESPN — Temple at Wichita St.
ESPN2 — UAB at Tulane
5 p.m.
FS1 — Xavier at Marquette
6:30 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Nebraska
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.
ACCN — Notre Dame at Boston College
CW — Virginia at Louisville
ESPN — LSU at Tennessee
1 p.m.
FS1 — Illinois at Iowa
SECN — Florida at Georgia
2 p.m.
ACCN — North Carolina at Virginia Tech
BTN — Maryland at Ohio St.
ESPN2 — Kansas St. at Kansas
3 p.m.
PAC-12N — Utah at Southern Cal
SECN — South Carolina at Kentucky
4 p.m.
BTN — Purdue at Wisconsin
5 p.m.
SECN — Mississippi St. at Alabama
5:30 p.m.
ACCN — NC State at Duke
6 p.m.
CBSSN — UConn at DePaul
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)
4 p.m.
ACCN — NC State at Pittsburgh
5 p.m.
PAC-12N — California at UCLA
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
2 p.m.
ESPNU — Georgetown at Notre Dame
COLLEGE WRESTLING
3 p.m.
FS1 — Iowa at Oklahoma St.
FISHING
8 a.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2024 Gamakatsu Bassmaster Elite at Toledo Bend, Many, La.
GOLF
4 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Magical Kenya Open, Final Round, Muthaiga Golf Club, Nairobi, Kenya
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Mexico Open At Vidanta, Final Round, Vidanta Vallarta, Vallarta, Mexico
3 p.m.
NBC — PGA Tour: The Mexico Open At Vidanta, Final Round, Vidanta Vallarta, Vallarta, Mexico
GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.
NBC — USAG: The Winter Cup, Louisville, Ky.
HORSE RACING
3 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: Houston (split-squad) vs. NY Mets, Port St. Lucie, Fla.
NBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
ABC — Milwaukee at Philadelphia
3:30 p.m.
ABC — LA Lakers at Phoenix
7:10 p.m.
ESPN — Denver at Golden State
9:35 p.m.
ESPN — Sacramento at LA Clippers
NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
NBATV — South Bay at G-League Ignite
NHL HOCKEY
1 p.m.
TNT — Tampa Bay at New Jersey
3:30 p.m.
TNT — Philadelphia at Pittsburgh
6 p.m.
NHLN — Detroit at Chicago
RODEO
8 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: Round 2 & Championship Round, Jacksonville, Fla.
RUGBY (MEN’S)
1 p.m.
CNBC — Six Nations: France vs. Italy, Villeneuve-d’Ascq, France (Taped)
SKIING
2 p.m.
NBC — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Olympic Valley, Calif.
3 p.m.
CNBC — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Olympic Valley, Calif.
SKIING/SNOWBOARDING
4 p.m.
CNBC — FIS: Freestyle World Championships, Olympic Valley, Calif. (Taped)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
6:55 a.m.
CBSSN — SPFL: Celtic at Motherwell
8:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Sheffield United at Wolverhampton
7 p.m.
FS1 — Liga MX: Mazatlán at Santos Laguna
7:55 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF U-20 Championship Qualifying Group Stage: Belize vs. Nicaragua, Group A, Managua, Nicaragua
TENNIS
3:30 p.m.
TENNIS — Rio de Janeiro-ATP Singles Finals
5 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Dubai-ATP Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Dubai-ATP Early Rounds
_____
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.