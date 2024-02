Sports on TV for Friday, Feb. 9

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Friday, Feb. 9 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 7 p.m. ESPN2 — Dayton…

Listen now to WTOP News

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, Feb. 9

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Dayton at VCU

8 p.m.

CBSSN — San Diego St. at Nevada

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — San Jose St. at Colorado St.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Wagner at Fairleigh Dickinson

9 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Utah

11 p.m.

PAC-12N — Arizona at UCLA

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

SECN — LSU at Georgia

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Arkansas at Florida

SECN — Arkansas at Florida

9 p.m.

SECN — Alabama at Auburn

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

FS1 — Penn St. at Minnesota

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

9 p.m.

ESPN — Texas at UCLA

COLLEGE WRESTLING

7 p.m.

ACCN — Duke at Virginia Tech

BTN — Michigan at Nebraska

9 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Iowa

GOLF

4 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, Second Round, Doha Golf Club, Doha, Qatar

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The WM Phoenix Open, Second Round, TPC Scottsdale – Stadium Course, Scottsdale, Ariz.

8 p.m.

CW — LIV Golf League: Second Round, Las Vegas Country Club, Las Vegas

4:30 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, Third Round, Doha Golf Club, Doha, Qatar

HORSE RACING

3 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)

8 p.m.

NHLN — Rivalry Series: U.S. vs. Canada, Regina, Saskatchewan

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

9 p.m.

ESPNU — NLL: Colorado at Panther City

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

NBATV — Atlanta at Philadelphia

10:30 p.m.

NBATV — New Orleans at LA Lakers

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m.

FS2 — 2024 CONCACAF U-17 Championship: U.S. vs. Haiti, Semifinal, Toluca, Mexico

TENNIS

4 a.m.

TENNIS — Marseille-ATP, Cordoba-ATP, Abu Dhabi-WTA, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Quarterfinals

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Marseille-ATP, Cordoba-ATP, Dallas-ATP, Abu Dhabi-WTA, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Quarterfinals

6 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — Marseille-ATP, Abu Dhabi-WTA, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Semifinals

_____

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.