Sports on TV for Feb. 19 – 26

Adv17 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, Feb. 19 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 7 p.m. ESPN —…

Listen now to WTOP News

Adv17

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, Feb. 19

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPN — Virginia at Virginia Tech

ESPNU — Iowa St. at Houston

9 p.m.

ESPN — Kansas St. at Texas

ESPN2 — NC Central at Norfolk St.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

12 p.m.

FOX — Creighton at UConn

2 p.m.

FOX — Indiana at Illinois

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Notre Dame at Duke

9 p.m.

ESPNU — Virginia Tech at Louisville

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)

5 p.m.

ESPNU — Utah at UCLA

HORSE RACING

4:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

11:30 a.m.

ESPN2 — PLL Championship Series: TBD, Championship, Springfield, Va.

NHL HOCKEY

1 p.m.

ESPN — Toronto at St. Louis

3:30 p.m.

ESPN — Detroit at Seattle

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Everton

_____

Tuesday, Feb. 20

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Butler at Villanova

7 p.m.

ESPN — Arkansas at Texas A&M

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — UConn at Creighton

9 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — San Jose St. at Boise St.

11 p.m.

ESPN2 — San Francisco at Saint Mary’s (Cal)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Brentford at Manchester City

3 p.m.

CBS — UEFA Champions League: Atlético Madrid at Inter Milan, Round of 16 – Leg 1

_____

Wednesday, Feb. 21

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPN — Duke at Miami

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

FS1 — St. John’s at Georgetown

9 p.m.

ESPN — Kentucky at LSU

ESPN2 — Mississippi at Mississippi St.

ESPNU — Tulsa at Wichita St.

FS1 — DePaul at Marquette

11 p.m.

FS1 — UNLV at Air Force

GOLF

10 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Honda LPGA Thailand, First Round, Siam Country Club – Pattaya Old Course, Chonburi, Thailand

5 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Magical Kenya Open, First Round, Muthaiga Golf Club, Nairobi, Kenya

NHL HOCKEY

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Philadelphia at Chicago

10 p.m.

TNT — Boston at Edmonton

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Luton Town at Liverpool

3 p.m.

CBS — UEFA Champions League: FC Barcelona at Napoli, Round of 16 – Leg 1

_____

Thursday, Feb. 22

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — SMU at FAU

ESPNU — TBA

FS1 — Rutgers at Purdue

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Washington at Arizona St.

ESPNU — TBA

FS1 — Michigan at Northwestern

11 p.m.

ESPN2 — Oregon at Stanford

ESPNU — UC Santa Barbara at UC Irvine

FS1 — Washington St. at Arizona

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Utah at UCLA

GOLF

5 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Magical Kenya Open, First Round, Muthaiga Golf Club, Nairobi, Kenya

8 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Hassan II, First Round, Royal Golf Dar Es Salam, Rabat, Morocco

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Mexico Open At Vidanta, First Round, Vidanta Vallarta, Vallarta, Mexico

10 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Honda LPGA Thailand, Second Round, Siam Country Club – Pattaya Old Course, Chonburi, Thailand

5 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Magical Kenya Open, Second Round, Muthaiga Golf Club, Nairobi, Kenya

MLB BASEBALL

3 p.m.

ESPN — Spring Training: LA Dodgers vs. San Diego, Peoria, Ariz.

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Phoenix at Dallas

10 p.m.

TNT — LA Lakers at Golden State

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

ESPN — Washington at Tampa Bay

_____

Friday, Feb. 23

AUTO RACING

3 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Qualifying, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga.

5 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Toledo at Bowling Green

8:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Duquesne at Fordham

9 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

10 p.m.

FS1 — Nevada at San Jose St.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — LSU at Florida

GOLF

5 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Magical Kenya Open, Second Round, Muthaiga Golf Club, Nairobi, Kenya

8 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Hassan II, Second Round, Royal Golf Dar Es Salam, Rabat, Morocco

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Mexico Open At Vidanta, Second Round, Vidanta Vallarta, Vallarta, Mexico

10:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Honda LPGA Thailand, Third Round, Siam Country Club – Pattaya Old Course, Chonburi, Thailand

4:30 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Magical Kenya Open, Third Round, Muthaiga Golf Club, Nairobi, Kenya

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

11 p.m.

ESPNU — NLL: Georgia at San Diego

MLB BASEBALL

3 p.m.

ESPN — Spring Training: San Diego vs. LA Dodgers, Glendale, Ariz.

NBA BASKETBALL

7:40 p.m.

ESPN — Cleveland at Philadelphia

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — Milwaukee at Minnesota

_____

Saturday, Feb. 24

AUTO RACING

11:30 a.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga.

2 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: The Fr8 208, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga.

5 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The RAPTOR King of Tough 250, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

CBS — Houston at Baylor

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

2 p.m.

CBS — Washington St. at Arizona St.

ESPN – Duke at Wake Forest

ESPN2 — West Virginia at Iowa St.

ESPNU — East Carolina at Rice

2:30 p.m.

FS1 — St. Bonaventure at UMass

4 p.m.

CBS — Alabama at Kentucky

ESPN — North Carolina at Virginia

ESPN2 — Oklahoma at Oklahoma St.

ESPNU — UTSA at North Texas

4:30 p.m.

FS1 — George Mason at Loyola of Chicago

6 p.m.

ESPN — Texas at Kansas

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

12 p.m.

ESPNU — MTSU at W. Kentucky

FOX — Villanova at Creighton

2 p.m.

FOX — Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma

FISHING

8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2024 Gamakatsu Bassmaster Elite at Toledo Bend, Many, La.

GOLF

4:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Magical Kenya Open, Third Round, Muthaiga Golf Club, Nairobi, Kenya

8 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Hassan II, Third Round, Royal Golf Dar Es Salam, Rabat, Morocco

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Mexico Open At Vidanta, Third Round, Vidanta Vallarta, Vallarta, Mexico

3 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The Mexico Open At Vidanta, Third Round, Vidanta Vallarta, Vallarta, Mexico

10:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Honda LPGA Thailand, Final Round, Siam Country Club – Pattaya Old Course, Chonburi, Thailand

4 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Magical Kenya Open, Final Round, Muthaiga Golf Club, Nairobi, Kenya

NHL HOCKEY

12 p.m.

ABC — St. Louis at Detroit

3:30 p.m.

ABC — NY Rangers at Philadelphia

SOCCER (MEN’S)

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Aston Villa

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Manchester City at AFC Bournemouth

4:30 p.m.

FOX — MLS: Seattle at LAFC

_____

Sunday, Feb. 25

AUTO RACING

3 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The Ambetter Health 400, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

CBS — Creighton at St. John’s

ESPN2 — SMU at South Florida

USA — Rhode Island at La Salle

2 p.m.

CBS — Purdue at Michigan

ESPN — FAU at Memphis

4 p.m.

CBS — Ohio St. at Michigan St.

ESPN — Temple at Wichita St.

ESPN2 — UAB at Tulane

5 p.m.

FS1 — Xavier at Marquette

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

12 p.m.

ESPN — LSU at Tennessee

1 p.m.

FS1 — Illinois at Iowa

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — Kansas St. at Kansas

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

2 p.m.

ESPNU — Georgetown at Notre Dame

COLLEGE WRESTLING

3 p.m.

FS1 — Iowa at Oklahoma St.

FISHING

8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2024 Gamakatsu Bassmaster Elite at Toledo Bend, Many, La.

GOLF

4 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Magical Kenya Open, Final Round, Muthaiga Golf Club, Nairobi, Kenya

9 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Hassan II, Final Round, Royal Golf Dar Es Salam, Rabat, Morocco

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Mexico Open At Vidanta, Final Round, Vidanta Vallarta, Vallarta, Mexico

3 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The Mexico Open At Vidanta, Final Round, Vidanta Vallarta, Vallarta, Mexico

NBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

ABC — Milwaukee at Philadelphia

3:30 p.m.

ABC — LA Lakers at Phoenix

7 p.m.

ESPN — Denver at Golden State

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Sacramento at LA Clippers

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

NBATV — South Bay at G-League Ignite

SKIING

2 p.m.

GOLF — FIS: Alpine Ski World Cup

SOCCER (MEN’S)

8:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Sheffield United

_____

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.