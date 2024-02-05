Spencer and No. 1 UConn host Butler

Butler Bulldogs (15-7, 6-5 Big East) at UConn Huskies (20-2, 10-1 Big East) Hartford, Connecticut; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Butler Bulldogs (15-7, 6-5 Big East) at UConn Huskies (20-2, 10-1 Big East)

Hartford, Connecticut; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 UConn hosts the Butler Bulldogs after Cam Spencer scored 23 points in UConn’s 77-64 win against the St. John’s Red Storm.

The Huskies are 12-0 on their home court. UConn averages 17.7 assists per game to lead the Big East, paced by Tristen Newton with 5.7.

The Bulldogs are 6-5 in Big East play. Butler averages 81.6 points while outscoring opponents by 7.8 points per game.

UConn scores 81.4 points, 7.6 more per game than the 73.8 Butler gives up. Butler averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game UConn gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Newton is averaging 15.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists for the Huskies. Spencer is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games for UConn.

Pierre Brooks is scoring 16.5 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Bulldogs. DJ Davis is averaging 16.3 points and 2.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Butler.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 10-0, averaging 78.0 points, 36.8 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 78.9 points, 34.8 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

