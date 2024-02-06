Spencer and No. 1 UConn host Butler

Butler Bulldogs (15-7, 6-5 Big East) at UConn Huskies (20-2, 10-1 Big East) Hartford, Connecticut; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Butler Bulldogs (15-7, 6-5 Big East) at UConn Huskies (20-2, 10-1 Big East)

Hartford, Connecticut; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -14; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 UConn hosts the Butler Bulldogs after Cam Spencer scored 23 points in UConn’s 77-64 victory over the St. John’s Red Storm.

The Huskies are 12-0 on their home court. UConn is 15-1 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Bulldogs are 6-5 against Big East opponents. Butler is sixth in the Big East with 15.1 assists per game led by Posh Alexander averaging 5.1.

UConn makes 49.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.3 percentage points higher than Butler has allowed to its opponents (43.1%). Butler averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game UConn gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tristen Newton is averaging 15.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists for the Huskies. Spencer is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games for UConn.

Pierre Brooks averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 16.5 points while shooting 43.1% from beyond the arc. DJ Davis is averaging 16.3 points over the past 10 games for Butler.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 10-0, averaging 78.0 points, 36.8 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 78.9 points, 34.8 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

