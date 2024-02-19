Southern visits Texas Southern following Davis’ 20-point showing

Southern Jaguars (16-9, 10-2 SWAC) at Texas Southern Tigers (9-14, 7-5 SWAC) Houston; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Southern Jaguars (16-9, 10-2 SWAC) at Texas Southern Tigers (9-14, 7-5 SWAC)

Houston; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -1; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southern visits the Texas Southern Tigers after Brandon Davis scored 20 points in Southern’s 77-71 win over the Prairie View A&M Panthers.

The Tigers are 4-3 on their home court. Texas Southern is 5-6 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Jaguars are 10-2 in conference games. Southern is 2-1 in one-possession games.

Texas Southern scores 68.0 points per game, 2.4 fewer points than the 70.4 Southern allows. Southern has shot at a 44.8% rate from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points above the 42.7% shooting opponents of Texas Southern have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: PJ Henry is averaging 14.2 points and 2.2 steals for the Tigers. Jonathan Cisse is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for Texas Southern.

Tai’Reon Joseph averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, scoring 20.5 points while shooting 30.6% from beyond the arc. Davis is averaging 15.3 points over the past 10 games for Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 73.7 points, 35.7 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Jaguars: 8-2, averaging 73.7 points, 28.8 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.