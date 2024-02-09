Southern Utah visits Grand Canyon following Harrison’s 21-point performance

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (9-14, 4-8 WAC) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (21-2, 11-1 WAC) Phoenix; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (9-14, 4-8 WAC) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (21-2, 11-1 WAC)

Phoenix; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon faces the Southern Utah Thunderbirds after Rayshon Harrison scored 21 points in Grand Canyon’s 86-67 win over the Utah Valley Wolverines.

The Antelopes have gone 11-0 in home games. Grand Canyon is fourth in the WAC in team defense, allowing 67.7 points while holding opponents to 41.0% shooting.

The Thunderbirds have gone 4-8 against WAC opponents. Southern Utah is third in the WAC scoring 76.3 points per game and is shooting 44.1%.

Grand Canyon scores 80.5 points per game, 4.2 more points than the 76.3 Southern Utah gives up. Southern Utah scores 8.6 more points per game (76.3) than Grand Canyon allows to opponents (67.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Harrison is averaging 14.2 points and 3.8 assists for the Antelopes. Tyon Grant-Foster is averaging 19 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games for Grand Canyon.

Zion Young averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Thunderbirds, scoring 13.6 points while shooting 32.4% from beyond the arc. Dominique Ford is averaging 16.9 points and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games for Southern Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Antelopes: 9-1, averaging 77.7 points, 37.1 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 8.7 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Thunderbirds: 4-6, averaging 74.0 points, 35.1 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

