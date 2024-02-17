Southern Utah Thunderbirds face the Utah Valley Wolverines on 3-game slide

Utah Valley Wolverines (11-14, 6-8 WAC) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (9-16, 4-10 WAC) Cedar City, Utah; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

Utah Valley Wolverines (11-14, 6-8 WAC) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (9-16, 4-10 WAC)

Cedar City, Utah; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah looks to stop its three-game skid when the Thunderbirds play Utah Valley.

The Thunderbirds have gone 6-5 in home games. Southern Utah averages 11.7 turnovers per game and is 6-6 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Wolverines are 6-8 in WAC play. Utah Valley is sixth in the WAC with 36.6 rebounds per game led by Trevin Dorius averaging 7.4.

Southern Utah scores 75.5 points, 6.7 more per game than the 68.8 Utah Valley allows. Utah Valley averages 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than Southern Utah allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dominique Ford is shooting 43.8% and averaging 16.4 points for the Thunderbirds. Zion Young is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Southern Utah.

Caleb Stone-Carrawell is scoring 11.9 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Wolverines. Drake Allen is averaging 10.7 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 41.4% over the last 10 games for Utah Valley.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunderbirds: 4-6, averaging 73.6 points, 35.1 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Wolverines: 3-7, averaging 69.0 points, 39.1 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.