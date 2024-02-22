Southern Utah takes on UT Arlington, aims to break 4-game skid

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (9-17, 4-11 WAC) at UT Arlington Mavericks (13-13, 8-7 WAC) Arlington, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (9-17, 4-11 WAC) at UT Arlington Mavericks (13-13, 8-7 WAC)

Arlington, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mavericks -9; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah looks to stop its four-game skid with a win over UT Arlington.

The Mavericks are 9-3 on their home court. UT Arlington ranks seventh in the WAC in team defense, giving up 72.8 points while holding opponents to 42.0% shooting.

The Thunderbirds are 4-11 against WAC opponents. Southern Utah is eighth in the WAC with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Parsa Fallah averaging 2.7.

UT Arlington scores 74.4 points per game, 2.7 fewer points than the 77.1 Southern Utah gives up. Southern Utah averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game UT Arlington gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: DaJuan Gordon is averaging 12.3 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Mavericks. Makaih Williams is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for UT Arlington.

Dominique Ford is shooting 43.9% and averaging 16.4 points for the Thunderbirds. Zion Young is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for Southern Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 6-4, averaging 76.3 points, 38.9 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Thunderbirds: 4-6, averaging 72.9 points, 35.8 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

