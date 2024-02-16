Southern Utah and Utah Valley meet in conference matchup

Utah Valley Wolverines (11-14, 6-8 WAC) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (9-16, 4-10 WAC) Cedar City, Utah; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

Utah Valley Wolverines (11-14, 6-8 WAC) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (9-16, 4-10 WAC)

Cedar City, Utah; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dominique Ford and the Southern Utah Thunderbirds host Trevin Dorius and the Utah Valley Wolverines.

The Thunderbirds have gone 6-5 at home. Southern Utah is third in the WAC scoring 75.5 points while shooting 43.8% from the field.

The Wolverines have gone 6-8 against WAC opponents. Utah Valley ranks sixth in the WAC with 8.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Dorius averaging 2.8.

Southern Utah is shooting 43.8% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 42.2% Utah Valley allows to opponents. Utah Valley averages 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than Southern Utah gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ford is averaging 16.4 points for the Thunderbirds. Zion Young is averaging 12.8 points over the past 10 games for Southern Utah.

Drake Allen is averaging 11.3 points, 3.8 assists and 1.7 steals for the Wolverines. Caleb Stone-Carrawell is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Utah Valley.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunderbirds: 4-6, averaging 73.6 points, 35.1 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Wolverines: 3-7, averaging 69.0 points, 39.1 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.