Southern Miss takes on Old Dominion, seeks 5th straight home win

Old Dominion Monarchs (6-17, 2-10 Sun Belt) at Southern Miss Golden Eagles (12-11, 6-5 Sun Belt) Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Wednesday, 8…

Old Dominion Monarchs (6-17, 2-10 Sun Belt) at Southern Miss Golden Eagles (12-11, 6-5 Sun Belt)

Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Eagles -5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss will try to keep its four-game home win streak alive when the Golden Eagles face Old Dominion.

The Golden Eagles have gone 7-1 in home games. Southern Miss ranks ninth in the Sun Belt in rebounding averaging 36.5 rebounds. Victor Iwuakor leads the Golden Eagles with 5.2 boards.

The Monarchs are 2-10 in Sun Belt play. Old Dominion has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Southern Miss is shooting 41.4% from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points lower than the 43.9% Old Dominion allows to opponents. Old Dominion has shot at a 42.8% rate from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points fewer than the 43.2% shooting opponents of Southern Miss have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Crowley is averaging 15.6 points and 3.1 assists for the Golden Eagles.

Vasean Allette is averaging 17.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.8 steals for the Monarchs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 6-4, averaging 69.2 points, 36.0 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Monarchs: 2-8, averaging 73.5 points, 35.8 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.