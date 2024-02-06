Southern Miss puts home win streak on the line against Old Dominion

Old Dominion Monarchs (6-17, 2-10 Sun Belt) at Southern Miss Golden Eagles (12-11, 6-5 Sun Belt) Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Wednesday, 8…

Old Dominion Monarchs (6-17, 2-10 Sun Belt) at Southern Miss Golden Eagles (12-11, 6-5 Sun Belt)

Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss will try to keep its four-game home win streak intact when the Golden Eagles take on Old Dominion.

The Golden Eagles have gone 7-1 in home games. Southern Miss is ninth in the Sun Belt in rebounding averaging 36.5 rebounds. Victor Iwuakor paces the Golden Eagles with 5.2 boards.

The Monarchs are 2-10 against conference opponents. Old Dominion is 3-9 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Southern Miss’ average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game is 2.7 fewer made shots on average than the 9.3 per game Old Dominion gives up. Old Dominion averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Southern Miss gives up.

The Golden Eagles and Monarchs meet Wednesday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Crowley is averaging 15.6 points and 3.1 assists for the Golden Eagles. Victor Hart is averaging 13.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.9 steals over the past 10 games for Southern Miss.

Vasean Allette is shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Monarchs, while averaging 17.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.8 steals.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 6-4, averaging 69.2 points, 36.0 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Monarchs: 2-8, averaging 73.5 points, 35.8 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points.

