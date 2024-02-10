Southern Miss hosts Western Michigan following Crowley’s 30-point game

Western Michigan Broncos (8-15, 5-6 MAC) at Southern Miss Golden Eagles (13-11, 7-5 Sun Belt) Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Western Michigan Broncos (8-15, 5-6 MAC) at Southern Miss Golden Eagles (13-11, 7-5 Sun Belt)

Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Eagles -7.5; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss takes on the Western Michigan Broncos after Austin Crowley scored 30 points in Southern Miss’ 78-73 win against the Old Dominion Monarchs.

The Golden Eagles have gone 8-1 at home. Southern Miss has a 4-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Broncos are 2-9 on the road. Western Michigan ranks seventh in the MAC with 23.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Anthony Crump averaging 4.9.

Southern Miss averages 69.9 points per game, 5.1 fewer points than the 75.0 Western Michigan allows. Western Michigan averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Southern Miss gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Crowley is shooting 32.8% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, while averaging 16.2 points and 3.1 assists. Donovan Ivory is averaging 14.2 points over the past 10 games for Southern Miss.

Jefferson Monegro is averaging 9.9 points and 3.4 assists for the Broncos. Seth Hubbard is averaging 11.4 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 36.2% over the past 10 games for Western Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 6-4, averaging 69.1 points, 36.1 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Broncos: 4-6, averaging 72.2 points, 38.1 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

