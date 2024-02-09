Southern Indiana hosts SIU-Edwardsville after Campion’s 20-point game

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (13-11, 6-5 OVC) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (6-18, 3-8 OVC) Evansville, Indiana; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (13-11, 6-5 OVC) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (6-18, 3-8 OVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Indiana hosts the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars after Jack Campion scored 20 points in Southern Indiana’s 81-71 loss to the Eastern Illinois Panthers.

The Screaming Eagles have gone 4-8 at home. Southern Indiana is 3-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.5 turnovers per game.

The Cougars are 6-5 in conference matchups. SIU-Edwardsville is seventh in the OVC with 22.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Damarco Minor averaging 6.8.

Southern Indiana averages 68.0 points per game, 0.5 fewer points than the 68.5 SIU-Edwardsville gives up. SIU-Edwardsville has shot at a 43.0% clip from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 42.5% shooting opponents of Southern Indiana have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeremiah Hernandez is scoring 16.6 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Screaming Eagles. AJ Smith is averaging 13.6 points and 8.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Southern Indiana.

Shamar Wright is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Cougars. Ray’Sean Taylor is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for SIU-Edwardsville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Screaming Eagles: 3-7, averaging 69.7 points, 34.8 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Cougars: 5-5, averaging 69.2 points, 33.8 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

