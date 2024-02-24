Southern Indiana faces Western Illinois following Hernandez’s 28-point showing

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (8-20, 5-10 OVC) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (17-11, 10-5 OVC) Macomb, Illinois; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST…

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (8-20, 5-10 OVC) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (17-11, 10-5 OVC)

Macomb, Illinois; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Leathernecks -6.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Indiana visits the Western Illinois Leathernecks after Jeremiah Hernandez scored 28 points in Southern Indiana’s 80-73 victory against the Morehead State Eagles.

The Leathernecks are 7-5 in home games. Western Illinois is 4-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.0 turnovers per game.

The Screaming Eagles are 5-10 in OVC play. Southern Indiana is 3-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.8 turnovers per game.

Western Illinois is shooting 43.1% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 42.4% Southern Indiana allows to opponents. Southern Indiana averages 68.8 points per game, 3.8 more than the 65.0 Western Illinois gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Myers is averaging 13.1 points for the Leathernecks. JJ Kalakon is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games for Western Illinois.

Jack Mielke averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Screaming Eagles, scoring 9.2 points while shooting 43.8% from beyond the arc. Hernandez is averaging 20.9 points over the past 10 games for Southern Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leathernecks: 5-5, averaging 64.1 points, 36.6 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points per game.

Screaming Eagles: 3-7, averaging 72.6 points, 33.3 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.

