Southern Illinois visits Dia and Belmont

Southern Illinois Salukis (16-9, 8-6 MVC) at Belmont Bruins (14-11, 7-7 MVC) Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Southern Illinois Salukis (16-9, 8-6 MVC) at Belmont Bruins (14-11, 7-7 MVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont hosts the Southern Illinois Salukis after Malik Dia scored 25 points in Belmont’s 96-78 victory over the Valparaiso Beacons.

The Bruins are 9-2 in home games. Belmont is 2-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Salukis are 8-6 against MVC opponents. Southern Illinois is fifth in the MVC scoring 73.1 points per game and is shooting 46.4%.

Belmont makes 47.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points higher than Southern Illinois has allowed to its opponents (44.5%). Southern Illinois has shot at a 46.4% clip from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 46.2% shooting opponents of Belmont have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cade Tyson is averaging 16.5 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Bruins. Dia is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games for Belmont.

Clarence Rupert is averaging 8.4 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Salukis. Trent Brown is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Southern Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 4-6, averaging 73.3 points, 31.5 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points per game.

Salukis: 5-5, averaging 70.2 points, 32.4 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.