Southern Illinois visits Dia and Belmont

Southern Illinois Salukis (16-9, 8-6 MVC) at Belmont Bruins (14-11, 7-7 MVC) Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Southern Illinois Salukis (16-9, 8-6 MVC) at Belmont Bruins (14-11, 7-7 MVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -3; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont hosts the Southern Illinois Salukis after Malik Dia scored 25 points in Belmont’s 96-78 victory against the Valparaiso Beacons.

The Bruins have gone 9-2 at home. Belmont is third in the MVC with 15.0 assists per game led by Keishawn Davidson averaging 3.9.

The Salukis have gone 8-6 against MVC opponents.

Belmont makes 47.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points higher than Southern Illinois has allowed to its opponents (44.5%). Southern Illinois averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Belmont allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davidson is averaging 8.2 points and 3.9 assists for the Bruins. Dia is averaging 17.4 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 47.1% over the last 10 games for Belmont.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 4-6, averaging 73.3 points, 31.5 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points per game.

Salukis: 5-5, averaging 70.2 points, 32.4 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

