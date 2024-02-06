Southern Illinois visits DeVries and Drake

Southern Illinois Salukis (15-8, 7-5 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (18-5, 9-3 MVC) Des Moines, Iowa; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Southern Illinois Salukis (15-8, 7-5 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (18-5, 9-3 MVC)

Des Moines, Iowa; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drake hosts the Southern Illinois Salukis after Tucker DeVries scored 26 points in Drake’s 75-67 loss to the Indiana State Sycamores.

The Bulldogs are 12-0 in home games. Drake is fifth in the MVC in rebounding averaging 35.2 rebounds. Darnell Brodie leads the Bulldogs with 8.7 boards.

The Salukis are 7-5 against MVC opponents. Southern Illinois has a 3-4 record in one-possession games.

Drake scores 79.1 points, 13.8 more per game than the 65.3 Southern Illinois gives up. Southern Illinois averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 7.2 per game Drake allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeVries is scoring 20.5 points per game and averaging 6.5 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Kevin Overton is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Drake.

Xavier Johnson is averaging 23.5 points and six assists for the Salukis. Trent Brown is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games for Southern Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 79.7 points, 35.6 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Salukis: 6-4, averaging 68.9 points, 33.1 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

