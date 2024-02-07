Southern Illinois visits DeVries and Drake

Southern Illinois Salukis (15-8, 7-5 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (18-5, 9-3 MVC) Des Moines, Iowa; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Southern Illinois Salukis (15-8, 7-5 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (18-5, 9-3 MVC)

Des Moines, Iowa; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -10; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Drake takes on the Southern Illinois Salukis after Tucker DeVries scored 26 points in Drake’s 75-67 loss to the Indiana State Sycamores.

The Bulldogs are 12-0 on their home court. Drake is second in the MVC with 16.0 assists per game led by DeVries averaging 3.6.

The Salukis are 7-5 in MVC play. Southern Illinois is sixth in the MVC scoring 72.6 points per game and is shooting 46.5%.

Drake makes 47.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points higher than Southern Illinois has allowed to its opponents (43.6%). Southern Illinois has shot at a 46.5% clip from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points higher than the 43.4% shooting opponents of Drake have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeVries is scoring 20.5 points per game with 6.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Bulldogs.

Xavier Johnson is averaging 23.5 points and six assists for the Salukis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 79.7 points, 35.6 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Salukis: 6-4, averaging 68.9 points, 33.1 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.