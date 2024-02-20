Southern Illinois hosts Murray State after Anderson’s 22-point game

Murray State Racers (11-16, 8-8 MVC) at Southern Illinois Salukis (17-10, 9-7 MVC) Carbondale, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Murray State Racers (11-16, 8-8 MVC) at Southern Illinois Salukis (17-10, 9-7 MVC)

Carbondale, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State plays the Southern Illinois Salukis after Quincy Anderson scored 22 points in Murray State’s 95-72 loss to the Drake Bulldogs.

The Salukis are 12-4 in home games. Southern Illinois is sixth in the MVC scoring 72.9 points while shooting 46.0% from the field.

The Racers are 8-8 in conference play. Murray State is 1-3 in one-possession games.

Southern Illinois’ average of 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Murray State gives up. Murray State averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 5.0 per game Southern Illinois gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xavier Johnson is averaging 23.3 points and six assists for the Salukis. Trent Brown is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games for Southern Illinois.

Jacobi Wood averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Racers, scoring 12.3 points while shooting 40.3% from beyond the arc. Anderson is averaging 15.9 points and 5.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Murray State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Salukis: 5-5, averaging 70.9 points, 33.7 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Racers: 4-6, averaging 67.8 points, 31.1 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.