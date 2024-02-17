Southern Illinois ends 17-game skid against ranked opponents, beating No. 23 Indiana State 74-69

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Xavier Johnson scored 23 points and Southern Illinois ended a 17-game losing streak against ranked opponents,…

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Xavier Johnson scored 23 points and Southern Illinois ended a 17-game losing streak against ranked opponents, overcoming a 13-point deficit to beat No. 23 Indiana State 74-69 on Saturday night.

Troy D’Amico added 15 points for the Salukis (17-10, 9-7 Missouri Valley). Kennard Davis had 12 points.

“Our guys played the right way on both sides of the ball in the second half,” Southern Illinois coach Bryan Mullins said. “They executed offensively and took care of the ball and were really instinctive and decisive.”

Indiana State (22-5, 13-3), ranked for the first time since the Larry Bird-era, has lost two straight since entering the AP Top 25.

Robbie Avila led Indiana State with 30 points. He scored 19 of the Sycamores’ 37 first-half points, hitting his first four shots and eight of 11 in the half.

“We couldn’t take care of the ball,” Avila said. “It’s hard to beat a team when you give them 10 extra shots.”

Ryan Conwell added 16 points.

BIG PICTURE

Indiana State: The Sycamores committed 16 turnovers.

Southern Illinois: The Salukis overcame first-half woes to shoot 51% in the second half.

UP NEXT

Indiana State: At Valparaiso on Wednesday night.

Southern Illinois: Hosts Murray State on Wednesday night.

