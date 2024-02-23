Southern hosts Moton and Grambling

Grambling Tigers (13-13, 10-3 SWAC) at Southern Jaguars (16-10, 10-3 SWAC) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Grambling Tigers (13-13, 10-3 SWAC) at Southern Jaguars (16-10, 10-3 SWAC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grambling takes on the Southern Jaguars after Tra’Michael Moton scored 20 points in Grambling’s 83-74 win against the Prairie View A&M Panthers.

The Jaguars are 10-0 on their home court. Southern is the top team in the SWAC with 33.4 points in the paint led by Tai’Reon Joseph averaging 8.8.

The Tigers are 10-3 in conference matchups. Grambling is 3-6 against opponents over .500.

Southern’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Grambling allows. Grambling has shot at a 43.5% clip from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points below the 44.0% shooting opponents of Southern have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joseph is shooting 30.6% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, while averaging 20.5 points and 1.6 steals. Brandon Davis is shooting 43.4% and averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games for Southern.

Kintavious Dozier is scoring 14.2 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 0.7 assists for the Tigers. Moton is averaging 14.5 points and 2.1 steals over the past 10 games for Grambling.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 7-3, averaging 71.9 points, 28.5 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Tigers: 8-2, averaging 68.9 points, 33.7 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.