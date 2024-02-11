Southern hosts Alabama State following Davis’ 20-point performance

Alabama State Hornets (11-12, 6-4 SWAC) at Southern Jaguars (14-9, 8-2 SWAC) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Alabama State Hornets (11-12, 6-4 SWAC) at Southern Jaguars (14-9, 8-2 SWAC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern plays the Alabama State Hornets after Brandon Davis scored 20 points in Southern’s 69-62 win against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs.

The Jaguars are 9-0 on their home court. Southern is ninth in the SWAC in rebounding averaging 32.6 rebounds. Derrick Tezeno leads the Jaguars with 5.2 boards.

The Hornets are 6-4 against SWAC opponents. Alabama State is eighth in the SWAC scoring 29.1 points per game in the paint led by D’ante Bass averaging 6.0.

Southern’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Alabama State allows. Alabama State averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Southern gives up.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tai’Reon Joseph is shooting 30.6% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, while averaging 20.5 points and 1.6 steals. Davis is shooting 38.0% and averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Southern.

Ubong Okon is averaging 2.8 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Hornets. Antonio Madlock is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games for Alabama State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 8-2, averaging 72.4 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.

Hornets: 6-4, averaging 65.4 points, 38.6 rebounds, 8.6 assists, 9.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 36.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.